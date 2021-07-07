Two dead, including man working in his front yard, in Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County that killed two, including an 82-year-old Grottoes man working in his front yard, on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road. A Ford Escape was traveling north on Point Lookout Road when it crossed the centerline, first striking the rear of a southbound Dodge Durango, then striking head-on a southbound Ford F-450 pickup truck.

The impact of the crash caused the Escape to catch fire. Meanwhile, the Ford F-450 ran off the right side of the road and struck a man working in his yard.

The driver of the Escape died at the scene. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification, autopsy and examination.

An individual at the scene was able to pull a 1-month-old child from the burning vehicle. The infant was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Dodge Durango was injured in the crash.

The driver of the Ford-450 was transported by ambulance to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The pickup truck’s passenger was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The man working in his yard, Samuel A. Moyer, 82, of Grottoes, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.