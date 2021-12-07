Tree trimming operations to take place in Nelson County

Published Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, 3:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Much of Nelson County’s charm centers on its winding roadways, colorful foliage, and wildlife. That is certainly the case on Route 151. However, according to residents and visitors, drivers sometimes may also face poor visibility and safety concerns due to overgrown trees along the roadsides.

According to Gerry Harter, P.E., maintenance engineer for the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation, “VDOT has been made aware of a number of locations where tree branches obstruct motorist views, as well as locations where trucks are brushing limbs along and over roadways. These incidents could create safety issues for motorists and others.”

VDOT plans to prune trees and remove small trees up to six inches in diameter within the VDOT right of way along approximately 29 miles of Route 151. The work will take place over an extended period. During these operations, signs will alert motorists to the work and delays will be possible.

Crews expect to start on Thursday, Dec. 9 – at the intersection of Route 151 and Route 250 – and continue down Route 151, finishing at the intersection of Old Roseland Road in June 2022.

Drivers, please keep an eye out for work crews, slow down, and take care to navigate past them safely.

Related



