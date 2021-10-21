Top 3 thesis/dissertation paper writing services in the U.S.

Published Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 1:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Writing services have never been so popular in the USA, and thousands of students constantly delegate their homework to various custom writing companies. A 2020 survey suggested that 21.4% of recent graduates admitted to cheating, but U.S. colleges said that the use of essay mills by students was rare. Therefore, we selected the best dissertation paper writing services that got the best reviews according to our research based on the content analysis of SiteJabber, Trustpilot, Quora, Reddit, and other communities’ data. The websites from this list have a great reputation in the U.S. and they are constantly used by students who need a thesis or dissertation writing help.

PapersHelp: #1 among mentioned

PapersHelp service sticks with an individual approach and offers plagiarism-free dissertation papers, checked with the online Plagiarism Detecting systems. The minimum deadline is three hours, and the prices start at $10 per page (without promo code). This service offers 24/7 customer support and claims complete anonymity.

One of the main advantages of this company is its money-back guarantee. Besides, Paperhelp offers free revisions and helps students with a vast variety of assignments, including research papers, essays, case studies, term papers, lab reports, literature reviews, etc. So one may order anything including thesis writing services. You can also use this service to edit and proofread your dissertation or thesis.

To order a dissertation paper, one should complete easy steps of ordering form on the website and provide the necessary details about the assignment. Customers may monitor the status of the order while the writer works on it, and when the paper is ready, one may check and either approve it or request a revision. Revisions are free of charge.

Another option for students is to save money and even earn them via a referral program. The prices for thesis writing services are affordable, but the exact price of the paper depends on several different factors, one of which is the writer’s professional level. If you choose the best available writer, the price won’t change, but if you choose an advanced or top writer, you will need to pay more.

Along with the writer categories, customers may also choose various extras. For instance, one may order VIP customer support that will cost $14.99. Or add a table of contents and charts, these features will increase the cost of the order by $10.99, and a list of sources will cost an extra $4.99.

Paper-Due-Now.com: The best quality of writing

This is another reputable dissertation writing service that helps many students get professional writing help. This service’s main selling point is its personal approach. The writers always do their best to determine each client’s specific needs and tailor papers to their requirements. The minimum deadline is just three hours, and the prices start at $9.94 per page.

On this website, you can find many experienced professionals that are perfectly familiar with their subjects. No matter how difficult your thesis assignment is, you can easily find a writer who corresponds to your requirements. The company guarantees high-quality papers, and it does it by creating tough competition among writers.

All papers are delivered on time, and when you receive a dissertation paper, you can also get a free plagiarism report. With this online thesis writing service, you don’t need to worry about the quality of your papers. All the writers are experienced enough to deal with the most challenging thesis assignments on any topic. The writers always conduct in-depth research and make sure that their papers are perfect in terms of grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

On this website, you can order a whole variety of academic papers, including research papers, essays, term papers, and definitely thesis/dissertation papers. When you place an order here, you can be sure that it will be written by experts who hold Ph.D. degrees in their areas of knowledge. Not only does this service help many students receive professional dissertation/thesis academic assistance, but it also works with business clients, as well.

Another good thing about this company is that it has a flexible pricing policy. The price of your order depends on several factors, such as the level of complexity, deadline, number of pages, the writer’s professional level, and the chosen extras. The cost of custom thesis writing starts at $9.94. If you want somebody to proofread and edit your papers, this will cost you $9.94 and $11.70, respectively. If you’re not satisfied with the initial draft, you can request a free revision.

WriteMyEssay.site: The best affordable writing service

This company has been around for more than 20 years so if you’re looking for experienced writers, it’s a great choice. This thesis writing service is constantly used by thousands of students from all over the world who use it to order papers of all kinds and all complexity levels. Here, you can order thesis and dissertations with the minimum deadline = six hours, and the prices start at $7 per page.

Professional writers make sure to deliver all of their dissertation and thesis papers on time, regardless of how tight their deadlines are. Moreover, you can stay up to date about the writing process. If you have any questions or need any help, you can contact your writer directly and suggest the necessary changes. All papers are written from scratch, and this company guarantees the originality of its papers.

The main advantage of this service is its low prices. The prices start at just $7 per page, which is definitely the cheapest price on the market. Even though it’s a cheap service, it offers decent papers based on solid research data. Besides, here you can get many features, like a title page, formatting, outline, and plagiarism report, for just $11. To make an order, you should provide various details about your thesis paper, and you can also attach materials that you want to be used in the paper. After this, you can choose a writer.

To choose a writer that will correspond to your requirements, you can check writers’ ratings and read customer feedback. After this, you can also check out an outline and thesis statement written by the chosen writer, and if you approve them, the writer will start to work on the rest of your paper. WriteMyEssay.site enables you to monitor and control the writing process so you can be sure that you will get exactly what you’re looking for.

A great thing about this service is that you can receive several drafts and make your suggestions. When the writer completes your order, you will get a notification, and then you’ll be able to download your dissertation or thesis paper and the writer will receive your payment. Another advantage of this company is that it doesn’t require customers to make any upfront payments, which makes this online thesis writing site different from many other companies in this niche. You can also request as many revisions as you need.

Is it safe to purchase dissertation / thesis writing services online?

Safety is one of the main concerns among students when they think of whether or not they should use a thesis/dissertation writing service. Every student who’s looking for online dissertation writing help wants to be sure that they’ll receive an original paper so that they won’t be caught on plagiarism. If you submit a plagiarized or poorly written paper, it may seriously damage your academic reputation. Students who get caught on plagiarism may face various consequences, including suspension and even expulsion. As a result, students often decide not to take risks and don’t use dissertation writing services at all.

However, avoiding all writing services may also turn out to be a bad decision because you won’t be able to get help when dealing with a particularly challenging thesis assignment. Besides, you may not have enough time to write your assignment, which is a very common situation among students, especially when they prepare for exams. In this case, purchasing a custom thesis paper on the internet may turn out to be the only solution. Therefore, you should just do some research and make sure to choose a reliable custom thesis writing service that has a professional team of writers. You should only choose services that write papers from scratch, and such services usually receive a lot of positive feedback online.

If you choose a dissertation writing service carefully, you will get an original paper that hasn’t been copied from anywhere on the internet so it will pass a plagiarism check. To be on the safe side, you should also carefully read your assignment before approving it, check it with some of the many plagiarism detection services available online, and request revisions if you want to make some changes.

Another aspect of safety many students are concerned about is the security of their online data. Don’t provide any information regarding your school and course and never share your lecturer’s name. This way, you’ll be sure that no one at your educational institution will know that you’ve bought your paper on the internet instead of writing it.

Legit writing services never ask customers for any unnecessary information and don’t store their personal data. If you choose a reputable writing service, you won’t need to worry about the security of your data. The main thing is to read customers’ reviews on third-party review platforms to know who you’re dealing with.

What dissertation writing service is the best?

There are countless dissertation/thesis writing services on the internet, and many of them promise top-notch papers at the lowest prices. Choosing a reliable service can be a difficult task. To make the right choice, you should analyze many factors, including customer feedback, deadlines, money-back and revision policies, and customer support. If a company looks legit and reliable, you should also make sure that its writers meet your requirements.

We can recommend PapersHelp (read above) as the best thesis writing service for students because this company sticks with an individual approach and does its best to satisfy each customer, no matter how difficult their assignments are. Many students note that this service always delivers papers written from scratch and tailored to a particular customer’s needs. On this website, you’ll be able to delegate your writing tasks to professional writers who are perfectly familiar with your area of knowledge.

The dangers of custom thesis paper writing

Custom writing offers numerous benefits for students, but it’s also important to keep in mind the possible risks. First of all, if you get caught in plagiarism, you may face serious consequences. In some cases, you may just get a low grade, but sometimes, you may even get expelled. Moreover, students may get expelled for plagiarism even if it’s their first offense. All universities and colleges have different policies regarding plagiarism but the consequences are always bad. In the best-case scenario, you may not receive any positive references and graduate later.

Another, less obvious risk is also associated with plagiarism, and it’s related to your professional career. Perhaps, you’ve heard many stories about politicians whose reputation was damaged after journalists discovered plagiarism in their academic works. The reason why these journalists managed to find plagiarism is that unreliable writing services may store customers’ papers in their databases. This is yet another reason why you should only choose companies with a good reputation.

Is custom thesis/dissertation paper writing worth it?

Many students want to know whether or not writing services are worth the risk and the money they pay for papers. Writing services are a controversial subject among students but they definitely offer some tangible advantages that you should consider. For instance, professional essay writers have the necessary experience to produce pacers that meet strict academic standards. If writing isn’t among your strongest skills, delegating your assignments to professionals is definitely a great solution that can help you improve your grades.

Another advantage of writing services is that legit companies always offer revisions. Therefore, if you’re not satisfied with the initial draft of your paper, you can always make the necessary edits and get what you’re looking for. Besides, you can order a paper and then use it as a sample to write your future assignments. Papers written by professional writers will help you better understand the academic style of writing, formatting, and many other details.

Are dissertation paper writing services legal?

Of course, students don’t want to break the law, and they want to be sure that, even if they get caught on plagiarism, there will be no legal consequences. Even though it may seem like writing services are illegal because of their bad reputation among educators, the truth is that purchasing academic papers is legal in the U.S. All reputable writing services work in accordance with the law so you won’t break the law if you order your essay online.

No matter what educators think about writing services, they are not illegal. Therefore, the only aspect of this business you might be concerned about is its ethical side. Universities and colleges stand against custom writing because they consider it a form of cheating. However, if you order a paper and use it as a sample, you won’t cheat. This is also a reason why many companies from this niche clearly indicate that their papers should be used for research purposes only.

Story by Huyen Thanh