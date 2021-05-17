Tips for renting your property

People consider renting out their properties for several reasons, with one of the major ones being the additional passive income that can be earned. Renting can also be considered if you don’t want to sell your house during a housing slump and would like to wait until the situation improves. Becoming a landlord is not easy, and is accompanied by numerous responsibilities and challenges. From deciding to rent your property to preparing it for inspections to screening tenants, all the steps require considerable thought in order to get the most out of renting. Here are some tips that you can follow when preparing your property to be rented out.

Be aware of the responsibility involved

You need to determine if you’re willing or ready to become a landlord before you start on the journey of renting out your property. There are many benefits of renting, but there are also many responsibilities and challenges involved. As a landlord, you’ll need to stay on top of any repairs and maintenance required by your tenants at the property, prevent extreme wear and tear, collect rent on time, keep up with the homeowner’s insurance policy and much more. You might also have to deal with the grievances of the neighbors in case your tenants misbehave.

Prepare your property

Tenants have many options to choose from. In order to attract potential tenants, you’ll have to prepare your property for inspections by people who can sometimes be extremely attentive and choosy. Thoroughly clean the property and ensure that all the appliances are in good working condition. If you’re listing a furnished property, the furniture should be in top condition and not broken or dirty. A property in good condition will increase its value and you’ll have many quality applications to select a tenant from.

Listing the property online

As mentioned before, tenants have many options to choose from. So, you’ll have to make your property look attractive when listing and marketing it online in order to stand out to a potential tenant as they’re scrolling through a number of rentals. Ensure that your listing has all the necessary details such as the rent price, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the address, any amenities available at or near the property such as laundry, public transport nearby and more. Upload clear and bright photos of the property and all its rooms to help tenants visualise the space.

Hire a property manager

A property manager is someone who can take care of all the steps and details involved in not only preparing and marketing a property but also in tenant screening and dealing with tenant issues after. They can be a worthwhile investment as they will save you the time and trouble involved. They will also look over the maintenance of the property for you.

If you’re doing it all on your own, one of the most important things that will make being a landlord easier is choosing the right tenant. A tenant who is not responsible and respectful can make renting an ordeal and stress you out. Ensure that you screen your tenant applications carefully.

