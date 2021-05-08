Timberville man faces multiple charges after ramming stolen car into police roadblock

Published Saturday, May. 8, 2021, 11:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Timberville man is in custody following a series of events that began with a break-in at Joe Bowman Auto Plaza and ended with a stolen vehicle ramming a police cruiser at a roadblock in Harrisonburg.

This morning at approximately 4 a.m. HPD officers responded to Joe Bowman Auto Plaza, 2455 E. Market St., after receiving a call from the alarm company reporting a series of alarm activations at the dealership.

On scene officers observed a pickup truck had crashed through a security fence and continued to drive into a service bay door – finally stopping inside the building. The driver, later identified as Christopher Matthew McPherson, 30 of Timberville, proceeded to break into another vehicle inside and fled the scene.

A nearby Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the area observed the stolen vehicle, being driven by McPherson, traveling at over 100 miles per hour heading west on Spotswood Trail approaching the Harrisonburg City limits. While attempting to set up a roadblock, an HPD vehicle with the officer inside, was struck by the stolen vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene where both McPherson and the officer involved were evaluated. No serious injuries were caused due to the accident. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of a Schedule I narcotic, and it was determined McPherson was under the influence.

McPherson was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail without bond.

HPD asks if you were in the area or have further information related to this incident to contact them at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

Related

Comments