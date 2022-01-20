Three Notch’d Road presents Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day

Virginia in Love: Celtic Music for Valentine’s Day will be presented over the Valentine’s weekend with events in Staunton, Richmond and Keswick.

The schedule includes performances on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Richmond, and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick.

With dance music, Shakespeare songs, and storyteller Sarah Walker, Three Notch’d Road ex[1]plores romantic ballads and legends of the British Isles, including Robin Hood & Maid Marian.

Repertoire includes divisions by John Playford, Scottish airs by Niel Gow and Robert Burns, Irish melodies by Turlough O’Carolan, and works from the Straloch lute book.

Concerts feature Fiona Hughes (artistic director and baroque violin), Peter Walker (plucked strings and pipes), and special guest Christa Patton (early harpTickets are available online and at the door, $25; $10 (youth).

For more information, visit our website at www.tnrbaroque.org, email info@tnrbaroque.org, or call 434-409-3424.