The Wayne Theatre presents Mutts Gone Nuts

The Wayne Theatre presents Mutts Gone Nuts, a fast-paced family event featuring some of the most talented dogs in the world, on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.

Scott and Joan Houghton and their hilarious pack of pooches have created a comedy dog thrill show like no other. Expect the unexpected in this top-notch presentation that includes: incredible high flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, and magic dogs.

Since 1985, the Houghtons have brought their unique blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. They spent three years with country star Lee Greenwood at his theater in Tennessee and seven years as the featured comedy act at Dolly Parton’s Theaters in Branson, Orlando and Myrtle Beach.

In 2005, the duo turned their attention to creating a comedy dog act. Their nine amazing canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to unleash havoc and hilarity as the Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a fun for all ages performance that is leaving audiences howling for more.

Tickets are $25 for students and $35 for adults and are available for purchase online at waynetheatre.org.