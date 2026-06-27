VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Rockingham County for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Slow roll traffic control for fiber line to be pulled across the interstate, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday (June 28). The slow roll will begin at mile marker 235 for northbound traffic and at mile marker 251 for southbound traffic.

, northbound and southbound – Slow roll traffic control for fiber line to be pulled across the interstate, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday (June 28). The slow roll will begin at mile marker 235 for northbound traffic and at mile marker 251 for southbound traffic. Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 237 to 264 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup operations through Tuesday.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup operations through Tuesday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 264 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations, including the off-ramp at exit 247, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work at various locations, including the off-ramp at exit 247, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday. *NEW* Mile marker 240 to 260 , northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday. Mile marker 240 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 243 to 247, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday night.

Primary/secondary roads

Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Lee Highway)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

(North Valley Pike)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30. Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

(North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installationbetween Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Robin Road and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

(Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Robin Road and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

(East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September. *NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 853 (Grace Chapel Road) and Route 713 (Brunk Lane/Meigs Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(John Wayland Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 853 (Grace Chapel Road) and Route 713 (Brunk Lane/Meigs Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Route 42/257 (John Wayland Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 290 (Huffman Drive) and Killdeer Lane for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(John Wayland Highway)– Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures between Route 290 (Huffman Drive) and Killdeer Lane for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) for painting of bridge over North River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, June 29.

(Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (New Haven Road) and Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) for painting of bridge over North River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, June 29. Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30.

(Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 30. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

(East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28. Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Taylor Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. *NEW* Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 17.

(Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 17. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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