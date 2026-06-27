Donate
Donate
Home Augusta County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3
Local

Augusta County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham
Published date:
vdot road
Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Augusta County for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Interstate 64 

  • Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Wednesday.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 97 to 94, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Interstate 81 

  • Mile marker 206 to 237, northboundand southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including the southbound offramp at Exit 217, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 207 to 236, northbound and southbound– Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.
  • Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.
  • Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Primary/secondary roads

  • Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 340(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.
  • Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.
  • Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 790 (Amber Road) and Route 789 (Pleasant Grove Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.
  • Route 616 (Dam Town Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 15.
  • Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 657(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 834(Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday.
  • Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway)– Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.
  • Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Waynesboro: DEQ say it’s OK for Northrop Grumman to pollute our environment
2 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
5 Augusta County: Illegal dumping becomes somebody else’s problem

Latest News

lynchburg armed robberies
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police trying to sleuth three armed robberies reported this week

Chris Graham
vdot road construction
Local

Rockingham County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham

VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Rockingham County for the coming week.

trump iran
U.S. & World

Mel Gurtov: The missing pieces to Donald Trump’s artless deal with Iran

Mel Gurtov

The actual terms of a contractual arrangement between the U.S. and Iran governments are matters for future negotiations

road with double yellow line, no passing
Local

Nelson County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham
accuweather forecast
Local

AccuWeather forecast: Temperatures nearing 100 degrees for a stretch next week

Chris Graham
lgbtq baseball
Baseball

Response to drag queen at Baltimore Orioles game is why we need to have Pride Nights

Chris Graham
valley league baseball
Baseball

Roaring Twenties MLB pitcher Carl Yowell, the pride of Madison County

David Driver
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status