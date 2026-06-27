VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Primary/secondary roads

Route 778 (Lowesville Rd.) over Piney River: Bridge work starting on June 29 with temporary signals to control traffic. Expected completion July 5, 2026.

Bridge work starting on June 29 with temporary signals to control traffic. Expected completion July 5, 2026. Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road): Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Estimated completion July 31, 2026.

Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. Route 623 (Myndus Road): Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion mid-July 2026.

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