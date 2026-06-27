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Home Nelson County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3
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Nelson County: Scheduled road work in the county for June 29-July 3

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Cyrsiam/stock.adobe.com

VDOT has released the updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Primary/secondary roads

  • Route 778 (Lowesville Rd.) over Piney River: Bridge work starting on June 29 with temporary signals to control traffic. Expected completion July 5, 2026.
  • Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road): Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Estimated completion July 31, 2026.
  • Route 623 (Myndus Road): Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion mid-July 2026.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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