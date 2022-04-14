The latest on London Johnson: Doesn’t look like he’s coming to Virginia

Still nothing official from four-star point guard London Johnson, who had been expected to announce his college choice on Thursday, with Virginia as the favorite.

Our colleague Jerry Ratcliffe reports this afternoon that Johnson notified Virginia coaches today that he is not coming to Charlottesville.

His final list of six included UVA, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Southern Cal.

Ratcliffe reports today that a source in North Carolina tells him that UNC ended its recruitment of Johnson months ago.

Johnson is a Class of 2023 recruit, but there had been speculation that he might seek to reclassify to the Class of 2022.

Virginia’s four-player Class of 2022 – 6’9” forward Isaac Traudt (ranked #48 nationally), 6’4” combo guard Isaac McKneely (#55), 6’5” small forward Leon Bond (#63) and 6’6” small forward Ryan Dunn (#117) – is missing just that one piece, a point guard.

Virginia has two point guards on the roster for 2022-2023 in Reece Beekman, a 6’3” junior, and Kihei Clark, a 5’9” senior.

Clark has a COVID redshirt year remaining if he chooses to use it. There hasn’t been an indication on whether he will or not to this stage.

Story by Chris Graham

