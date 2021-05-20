The elements of modern workspace

Published Thursday, May. 20, 2021, 12:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As workplaces and offices begin to open up after the lockdown, employers are looking for ways to bring in new conveniences and comfort to their returning workers. There are many gadgets and appliances available for offices to implement into their workspace to give their workers a little bit of an edge and boost in energy.

3D printers

While still a relatively new technology, 3D printers have become mainstays in many workplaces, from the smallest startups to large corporations. This can be attributed to several factors, from how convenient 3D printers are for product design and conceptualization, to how the average 3D printer price has become more accessible to individuals of varying financial backgrounds.

It is nowadays a staple of many modern workplaces. With a quality 3D printer by their side, businesses are able to work more efficiently, without having to hire a third party manufacturer to create prototypes of their products.

Phone and wifi signal booster

There’s nothing more frustrating than sitting in an online meeting and having the connection cut out at the most critical moment. This happens to everyone, so you’re not alone with this problem. As advanced as network technology has gotten, it still has a long way to go before a purely stable cellular or internet connection can be established.

Many offices have a problem with stable connections. With signal boosters around the office, this problem is taken care of. Your workers will be pleased to have a stable connection to the cellular network and the internet as they work and nothing will interrupt their workflow.

electriQ humidifier for better vibes

Not many people consider the concept of “vibes” in the workplace. More and more offices are taking the interior design and the overall atmosphere of the workspace into consideration, as it has shown to not only improve the efficiency of work, but also helps the workers relax and mellow out even under strict deadlines.

While interior design is a very big part of creating a relaxing atmosphere, the air inside the workspace also plays a major role in how efficient the workers are and how easily they can concentrate on their work. With a small office, all you really need is an electriq dehumidifier to keep the humidity level in your office at a nominal level. This ensures that the workers are comfortable and feel refreshed, without any stale air bogging them down.

Smart desk

Personalization is a very big part of modern offices and workplaces. Uniformity can be good in its own right, but everyone enjoys having something a little more personal around them as they work. Smart desks allow for greater personalization.

Workers can adjust the height of the table, choose what color the desks should be, even install LED strips with RGb lighting to make the environment around them more pleasant in their own personal ways. Let their creativity shine through and you will see it translate into their work. It is with small steps like these that you can make a huge improvement in the quality your business or company produces and see how much more comfortable they are in the workplace.

Story by Alex Michaelson

Related

Comments