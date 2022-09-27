Menu
the community table reopens for in person dining
Culture

Rockbridge County: The Community Table reopens for in-person dining

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
The Community Table Lexington
Submitted photo

After more than two years of offering to-go options only, The Community Table for the Rockbridge Area reopened for in-person dining on Monday at the Rockbridge Area Relief Association building.

Modeled after The Community Table of Eau Claire, Wisc., TCT Rockbridge serves as a connecting point between those in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County at risk for hunger and others who are able and willing to assist them. The dining room is open to all, regardless of need, hence the name, The Community Table.

The menus are primarily determined by what proteins and vegetables are available. The restaurant is staffed by volunteers who wait tables, serve meals and assume all other responsibilities necessary for week-to-week operations.

TCT offers in-person dining options weekly, including Monday nights at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at noon.

Both seatings take place at 350 Spotswood Avenue in Lexington.

TCT will continue to offer takeout options, including on Fridays at Fairfield Presbyterian, beginning at 10 a.m.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome diners to have a ‘seat at the table,'” said Kate Gordon, The Community Table board president. “While we are grateful that the community continued to visit us for takeout, there is something special about dining in person together.”

In addition to reopening, other exciting additions to The Community Table setup include a new refrigerator, a new hotbox, an industrial microwave and a new stove. Generous donors, including Grace Episcopal Church, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and the Rockbridge Carillion Health Foundation, made these new additions.

TCT serves approximately 200 meals a week from food that may be sourced from Blue Ridge Area Food BankRockbridge Area Relief AssociationCampus Kitchen at Washington and Lee and other area donors.

In 2021, TCT served 3,403 meals.

After enjoying a meal, diners may leave a cash or check contribution in the donation box near the exit.

For more information, visit communitytablerockbridge.org/support

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

