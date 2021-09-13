The Bridge rededicates Community Chalkboard with a weeklong calendar of programming

The Bridge became the owner and caretaker of the Community Chalkboard with the approval of Charlottesville City Council earlier this year.

Along with accepting stewardship duties, The Bridge intends to host compelling public programs on-location, celebrating expression in all forms.

To kick things off, The Bridge is hosting Rededication Week Sept. 13-18. The public can join a coalition of artists and organizations in celebrating a new chapter for the renowned public landmark in the heart of town by rededicating the Community Chalkboard as an inclusive, inviting tribute to creative expression and public engagement.

The Rededication Week calendar includes more than two dozen contributors offering diverse programming including jazz, improv comedy, climate activism, yoga, theater, and much more. The public is invited to attend events all week long and join in rededicating the Community Chalkboard for the next generations of artists and thinkers expressing the ideas shaping a better future for us all.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to assemble a fantastic group of partners who are enthusiastic about the potential of this location as a venue for exciting public programming,” said Alan Goffinski, executive director of The Bridge. “We hope Rededication Week jump-starts public imagination around this landmark and adds to the vibrancy of our downtown.

More details at: thebridgepai.org/community-chalkboard.