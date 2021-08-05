The 6 types of online slots you need to know about

Maybe you are considering playing online slots for the first time after discovering their straightforward gameplay, their sizable jackpots or the impressive bonuses. Or, perhaps you have played a certain type of online slot game and are keen on knowing what else is out there.

Either way, it is important that you understand the different types of online slots. That way, you can identify one that is best suited to your bankroll, needs and preferences. Irrespective of the type you opt for, remember that in many countries, you can pay for Slot Via Pulsa. Pulsa is the term given to cell phone prepaid credit in Indonesia.

Here are six of the major types of online slots.

1. Classic slots (or three-reel slots)

Classic online slots are single-slot games. They are considered the simplest type of online slot and are nicknamed the one-armed bandit. This name comes from the traditional mechanical machines which have a lever that players pull in order to execute a spin.

Classic slots were key to the rise of Las Vegas as a casino heaven. They are ideal for first-time slot players because they are fast, easy to learn and easy to play. Players win a jackpot when they land on three similar symbols.

A key drawback of classic slots is the low number of reels, since this reduces the possible number of combinations. Also, the variance of a classic online slot is relatively high which means you can either lose everything fast or win big. Still, their use of PRNG algorithms allows online classic slots to give better payouts on average than their mechanical counterparts.

2. Five-reel slots (or video slots)

Chances are that the first slot you will run into at an online gambling site or a physical casino is the five-reel slot. They are the most widely used today. Unlike classic slots, five-reel slots are digital and do not require mechanical reels or levers. All a player needs to do is press a button. They have attractive graphics with videos and sounds geared toward attracting players.

For this reason, five-reel slots were arguably the true forerunner of modern day online slots. You have a video screen and not a mechanical reel, hence the name video slots.

Five-reel slots are an advancement of the classic slot machine. They have more pay lines and that increases your odds of winning than if you were playing a classic slot. The maximum coin count starts from one or more for a prize line. Also, bets last longer and typically have higher jackpots.

One of the defining features of five-reel slots is the free-spin mode which includes diverse mechanics such as bet multipliers.

3. Six- and seven-reel slots

Six- and seven-reel online slots are challenging the norm of traditional reels. They mostly follow the same grid structure as the five-reel slot, meaning 6×3 and 7×3 setups. More reels mean that players can create longer matches. When you combine a six- or seven-reel with the features of a five-reel slot like re-spins or wild symbol stacks, it can make for an exciting experience.

You can also find six- and seven-reel slots that go beyond the most common slots and create unique structures. There is a better shot at having three or more scatter symbols show up in this game and trigger free spins mode, thanks to the reel structure.

4. Progressive slots (or progressive jackpot)

In progressive slots, whenever the player makes a wager, part of the amount contributes to the jackpot. That implies the jackpot is made up from the players playing the game at that particular time. On most platforms, operators will display the total progressive jackpot accumulated via their progressive slots. The progressive jackpot is also referred to as the accumulated jackpot.

Online casinos will interconnect slot machines or different casinos so they can contribute to a single progressive jackpot. Jackpots can climb into the millions, but as you would expect, the larger the jackpot, the slimmer the chances of winning a payout. It is akin to playing the lottery with hundreds, thousands or millions of participants.

The primary drawback of progressive slots is that players have to use a maximum wager to qualify for the jackpot. Therefore, you must be ready to wager more money than you would otherwise for a more conventional online slot.

5. Interactive slots

Interactive slots (i-slots) are proving to be a pivotal development in slots technology. Multi-pay line and multi-reels have a different format from most other online slots. They harness the features of modern computing devices to give players the power to craft their own expanding storyline.

I-slots do that by allowing the spinning of different reel combinations or participating in a game-advancing adventure. In this respect, it comes across as an entertaining video game. Players who are accustomed to online video games will find that i-slots are fairly easy to learn.

So other than the conventional component of a reel slot game, certain plays in i-slots will trigger bonus stages where players can participate in a mini-game such as mini-golf. The mini-game provides an avenue for the player to increase their winnings.

In many ways, i-slots are not as dependent on chance as traditional slots. Rather, your skills increase your odds of making a profit.

6. Virtual Reality (VR) slots

It was only a matter of time before virtual reality changed the way we participated in online betting. Today, there are plenty of virtual betting experiences riding on VR technology from Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Razer OSVR, Sony PlayStation VR and more.

VR online slots allow players to be immersed in the virtual environment and have a realistic experience that mirrors what they would encounter on an actual casino floor. The game room may be equipped with dozens of slot machines. The VR format gives you more realistic interaction than you otherwise would have if you were just staring at a screen.

For instance, if the game room is on the upper floors of a skyscraper, you can lean against the windows in between games as you enjoy the city skyline, or have a drink at the virtual bar and kick back in the lounge.

Find what works for you

Next time you are contemplating playing an online slot game, think about the different types of games out there and settle on the one that is likely to be most appealing to you. If you are not certain which one is most suitable for you, take time to experiment with a few different games and see what eventually works for you.