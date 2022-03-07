Technology services company to expand in Fairfax County, creating 61 jobs

Easy Dynamics Corp. will invest $100,000 to expand its operation in Fairfax County, creating create 61 new jobs, including software engineers, business analysts, project managers, and other business support roles.

Founded in 2006 in Fairfax County, Easy Dynamics brings well-architected solutions and management consulting to its clients and is committed to delivering unparalleled quality and service in all aspects of its organization, providing customers with technical excellence and the business acumen to advise on both tactical and strategic initiatives.

“Northern Virginia is a top-ranked tech talent market in the U.S. and Easy Dynamics will benefit from our industry workforce pipeline at its Fairfax County location,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Supporting the growth of existing businesses of all sizes is a priority, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide valuable assistance to the company in the recruitment and training of 61 new employees.”

“Easy Dynamics is a growing leader in the technology services sector, and we are proud of the entrepreneurial drive demonstrated by this homegrown Virginia business since its founding,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The company’s expansion reinforces its confidence in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to Easy Dynamics’ continued success in Fairfax County.”

“Northern Virginia has emerged as one of the nation’s leading and thriving tech hubs for driving growth and innovation for our nation,” said Poupak Afshar, CEO of Easy Dynamics. “We chose Fairfax County as our corporate headquarters due to the proximity and access to federal agencies, industry partners, and top talent. Northern Virginia is home to the second-largest cybersecurity workforce in the U.S., and the state’s attractive business climate makes the area a fantastic location for technology companies of all sizes.”

“We are proud to be the home of Easy Dynamics and gratified to see it continue to expand in Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The company is a perfect example of how business people from all backgrounds can be successful here, and we stand ready to assist its growth.”

“Congratulations to Easy Dynamics on its expansion in Fairfax County, which has evolved as an international hub for the world’s leading information technology and cybersecurity companies,” said State Sen. Janet Howell. “The Northern Virginia area, with its close proximity to the federal government, countless information technology resources, and higher education institutions, is a great place for a niche cybersecurity company like Easy Dynamics to expand and succeed. I wish them every success.”

“For the past 15 years, Easy Dynamics Corporation has called Fairfax County home of its cybersecurity and cloud computing services,” said Del. Mark Keam. “I want to congratulate Easy Dynamics on the recent contract from the federal government, and thank its leadership for continuing to expand its operations and employee base right here in Fairfax County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Easy Dynamics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.