Survey: Video conferencing security is a growing concern amid cyber attacks
Culture

Survey: Video conferencing security is a growing concern amid cyber attacks

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
online meeting
(© nenetus – stock.adobe.com)

IT professionals are becoming increasingly concerned about the growing number of cyber threats and foreign attacks capable of impacting video conferencing, according to a survey commissioned by Zerify, Inc. The findings involved 1,000 IT professionals and was executed by Propeller Insights, a market research firm.

With the White House’s executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity, video conferencing has not been given any individualized focus despite a notable increase in virtual meetings among remote and hybrid workers across critical industries.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has developed guidelines to ensure security in video conferencing that are in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s recommendations.

NIST developed a framework for Zero Trust architecture that should be considered for video conferencing, according to a news release.

George Waller, EVP and co-founder of Zerify, said that Zero Trust in video conferencing involves important steps to elevate security, such as locking down microphones and speakers, and authorizing and authenticating every single user prior to entering a specific conference.

“Collaborative communications is an area of heightened vulnerability as more work is conducted remotely,” said Waller. “Video conferencing threats are increasing and decision-makers are concerned about nation-state threats as these platforms can be compromised by attackers trying to steal IP information and other valuable data.”

His own early concerns and forethought about video conferencing security – and his desire to implement specific preventative measures – were mirrored by 97 percent of survey respondents who said they would want to know about a solution for enhanced video conferencing security.

“The increase in foreign attacks exacerbates security concerns for IT professionals, illustrating why it’s so important to authenticate and authorize every single video conference participant prior to their admittance into a meeting,” said Waller.

Highlights of the survey include:

  • 97 percent of respondents said they were concerned about protecting privacy and video conferencing data
  • 92 percent reported that they are aware of security vulnerabilities in video conferencing platforms
  • Nation-state cyber threats have increased at most (81.8 percent) companies
  • The majority of IT professionals (89 percent) are concerned about foreign attacks as they see a rise in threats
  • 79 percent of respondents reported that they were very knowledgeable about the concept and framework of Zero Trust cybersecurity
  • 86 percent stated that their company had Zero Trust cybersecurity policies
  • 69 percent believe cyber attackers could breach their video conferencing platforms
  • 84 percent stated that if they were breached, they believed attackers could steal intellectual property, sensitive company data and trade secrets.

Zerify Inc., formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is a New Jersey-based company with more two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

