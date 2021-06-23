Supplying the military at Pamplin Park Roundtable

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes Park Ranger and historian Zachary Pittard on July 1 at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Pittard will discuss the challenges of suppling an army during the Civil War in his presentation titled, “Considering What Has Been Said of Their Condition:’ Confederate Supply and Logistics.”

Civil War armies were no different than any other army at any time in history. When it comes to supplies and logistics, soldiers need to be clothed, fed, housed and horses and mules need to be acquired, cared for and trained.

All of these various materials and animals also need to be transported to where the troops are whether it’s in the field on campaign or in a camp. This can mean having to navigate waterways to a port, roll along dusty trails in wagons or riding the rails by train.

Pittard will address some of the unique challenges that faced the Confederate forces. Unlike their Union adversaries, many southern ports were blockaded. This restricted trade and incoming supplies to be brought in from overseas.

Long supply lines often meant delays and threats from Union raiders who would attack the wagon convoys or destroy rails.

Pittard will also explore the myth of the ragged rebel and other public perceptions that contrast folklore with reality.

Pittard received his B.A. in history from Longwood University, and his studies focus on 19th century American history, Virginia history from colonization to the civil rights era. He is a former educator and ranger with Virginia State Parks at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield. He is currently employed as an interpretive ranger at Pamplin Historical Park while pursuing his master’s degree at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m.

Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting.

Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.