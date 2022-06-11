Super Regional: #4 Virginia Tech drops Game 1 to Oklahoma, 5-4

Fourth-ranked Virginia Tech did everything in its power to claw back against Oklahoma from an early 5-0 hole, before ultimately dropping Game 1 of the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional, 5-4, at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park on Friday.

The game was played before an announced crowd of 2,837, roughly 70 percent of English Field’s 4,000-fan capacity.

Virginia Tech (44-13) surrendered three run-scoring hits to Oklahoma (41-21) during its first 10 batters of the game as the Sooners built their 3-0 lead through an inning and a half of play.

Tech right-hand starter Griffin Green lasted seven batters before being lifted for left-hander Henry Weycker, who effectively shut down the Sooners until the sixth inning.

There, Weycker induced a fly out from catcher Jimmy Crooks and a strikeout from third baseman Wallace Clark before Oklahoma staged the game-deciding, two-out rally. Jackson Nicklaus ripped the ninth pitch he saw from Weycker down the right field line for a double, soon scoring on an RBI single by Brett Squires that ended Weycker’s day at four and two-thirds innings of relief (career-tying long).

Graham Firoved picked up Weycker but was unable to close the door, working a full count against Kendall Pettis before the Sooners’ left fielder successfully upped Oklahoma’s lead to 5-0. With Squires receiving a head start, he scored easily from first base when Pettis stroked his RBI single into shallow left center for his second run-scoring hit of the game.

Having come back twice from five runs down this season, Tech finally made its way onto the scoreboard during the bottom of the sixth inning. Two batters after catcher Cade Hunter had reached on a leadoff error, Carson Jones slugged a two-run homer to center field – his eighth home run across his last 10 appearances.

Oklahoma nearly extended its lead during the top of the seventh inning had it not been for the fine defensive work of the Hokies. Tanner Tredaway appeared to have plated a run on his double off the wall in left center, only to have Jack Hurley trigger the 7-6-2 relay that arrived well before the hustling Robertson did at the plate.

Fresh off his seventh outfield assist of the season, Hurley made the Sooners pay for their second infield error during as many innings. With Tanner Schobel aboard following an errant throw from shortstop Peyton Graham, Hurley crushed a 1-0 pitch from starter Jake Bennett off the batter’s eye in center field, bringing the Hokies within a run at 5-4.

Momentum turning towards its side, Tech helped Kiernan Higgins clear traffic during the eighth inning by turning the 4-6-3 double play that eventually left Jonah Hurney with one out left to claim. However, the Hokies’ bats were stifled by Oklahoma reliever Trevin Michael, who struck out the side during the bottom of the eighth inning on his way to collecting the six-out save.

Bennett improved his season record to 9-3 with his seven-inning start, striking out eight Tech batters while tossing 103 pitches.

Like this: Like Loading...