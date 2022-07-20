Summer releases celebrate Virginia, diversity of spirits throughout the world
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has added 31 new products celebrating Virginia and cultures all around the world to its store shelves.
“The 31 new products this summer truly highlight the diverse world of distilled spirits,” said Travis Hill, CEO of Virginia ABC. “From the rural reaches of Ireland to the tradition-rich region of Oaxaca, Mexico, to spirits producers right here in Virginia, we will continue to bring the best products in the world to Virginia consumers.”
Among the new items are several Virginia-made products, including:
- Belle Isle’s Blackberry Vanilla and Yuzu Ginger moonshines
- Virginia Beach’s Tarnished Truth – Discretion, a wheated bourbon
From beyond the Commonwealth, customers can get try:
- Howler Head Banana Bourbon
- Brough Brothers Bourbon
- Peach Clementine Lemonade Iced Tea and Queen Bees Knees – from Tenth Ward Distilling Company
Customers can enjoy an selection of unique international spirits:
- India’s Rampur Distillery, the Double Cask
- Kamiki Blended Japanese Whisky
- Embrace the Añejo, from 11th-generation tequila maker Maestro Dobel
- The Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus
Customers are encouraged to check ahead to make sure that these new products are available at their local stores. A list of all new products and where to buy them can be found in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog and in the quarterly Spirited Virginia magazine, which is available online and can also be picked up for free in any ABC store.
