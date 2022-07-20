Summer releases celebrate Virginia, diversity of spirits throughout the world

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

virginia abcThe Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has added 31 new products celebrating Virginia and cultures all around the world to its store shelves.

“The 31 new products this summer truly highlight the diverse world of distilled spirits,” said Travis Hill, CEO of Virginia ABC. “From the rural reaches of Ireland to the tradition-rich region of Oaxaca, Mexico, to spirits producers right here in Virginia, we will continue to bring the best products in the world to Virginia consumers.”

Among the new items are several Virginia-made products, including:

  • Belle Isle’s Blackberry Vanilla and Yuzu Ginger moonshines
  • Virginia Beach’s Tarnished Truth – Discretion, a wheated bourbon

From beyond the Commonwealth, customers can get try:

  • Howler Head Banana Bourbon
  • Brough Brothers Bourbon
  • Peach Clementine Lemonade Iced Tea and Queen Bees Knees – from Tenth Ward Distilling Company

Customers can enjoy an selection of unique international spirits:

  • India’s Rampur Distillery, the Double Cask
  • Kamiki Blended Japanese Whisky
  • Embrace the Añejo, from 11th-generation tequila maker Maestro Dobel
  • The Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus

Customers are encouraged to check ahead to make sure that these new products are available at their local stores. A list of all new products and where to buy them can be found in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog and in the quarterly Spirited Virginia magazine, which is available online and can also be picked up for free in any ABC store.

For more information, visit abc.virginia.gov


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.