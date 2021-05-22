Stuarts Draft, Natural Chimneys pools open this summer

Augusta County Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the Stuarts Draft Park and Natural Chimneys Park pools will open this summer.

In addition, swim lessons, open swim and private pool rentals will be available.

A reservation system along with new procedures and guidelines will be in place to help ensure public health, safety, and comfort as we gradually transition to an environment that sees an easing of pandemic restrictions.

Opening dates and times

Natural Chimneys Park pool opens Saturday, May 29.

Stuarts Draft Park pool opens Saturday, June 5.

Both pools will operate on the following schedule for open swim 7 days a week until further notice:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Open swim reservations

All individuals interested in coming to open swim times will need to make reservations at least a day in advance for each two-hour time block they are interested in attending. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Reservations will be $3 per person entering the facility, including non-swimmers.

Be sure to register each person who will be coming to the pool with you.

The same individual can reserve multiple two-hour time blocks each day.

Reservations can only be made up to 5 days in advance of use.

Reservations and payment for either pool can be made online. Reservations for the Natural Chimneys Pool can also be made at the Visitor Center at Natural Chimneys Park in person.

No refunds will be provided once a swim session starts, even if weather closings interrupt the swim session.

Natural Chimneys Pool reservations open on May 24.

Stuarts Draft Pool reservations open on June 1.

Additional safety precautions

Attendance is limited during each time block.

The pool will close for 30 minutes after each time block to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. During the time the pool is closed, patrons will be asked to exit the facility.

No pool chairs will be provided so be sure to bring your own.

At all times, please maintain social distancing of 10 feet between individuals not in your immediate household. If you are not able to maintain this distance, follow state guidelines for wearing a mask.

On the day of your reservation if you are not feeling well, please do not come to the pool.

Information about swim lessons can be found at Stuarts Draft Park.

Both pools are available to be reserved for private uses; call the Parks and Recreation office at 540-245-5727.

For specific information on renting either pool for your private use, please visit the Stuarts Draft Park page or the Natural Chimneys Park page.

If you have questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 540-245-5727.

