Staunton selected for $300,000 in Brownfields Assessment funding

Staunton is receiving $300,000 in EPA grants to help assess, clean up and revitalize former industrial and commercial sites, turning them from problem properties to productive community use, the city learned this week.

The community-wide grant funds will be used to develop 10 Phase I and three Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to support community engagement activities, including hosting four community meetings.

Assessment activities will focus on the West End of Staunton and priority sites include the former Unifi Manufacturing site, the vacant Chestnut Hills Shopping center, the Nabisco Warehouse, and the Rose Time Scrap and Metal Recycling facility.

“Staunton’s West End has been an area of focus for the City for years now,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. “The EPA Community-Wide Brownfields Assessment Grant will reinforce the established momentum, setting the stage to enhance economic development opportunities and quality of life.”

The West End is the area that lies between Churchville Avenue on the north and Middlebrook Avenue on the south. It is designated an Opportunity Zone, and a FEMA Flood Study was recently completed in the area.

Grant recipients are selected through a national competition.

Additional information on brownfields grants can be found at: www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-brownfields-grant-funding

For more on EPA’s Brownfields Program: www.epa.gov/brownfields

