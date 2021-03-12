Staunton heavy trash collection begins in April

The City of Staunton will provide its annual heavy trash, brush and limb collection April 12-16.

Residents may dispose of large, bulky items such as old appliances, furniture, household goods and yard waste. Residents should place items for collection at the curb by 7 a.m. on April 12.

All items must be out by 7 a.m. on Monday, April 12, the team will not back track once they’ve gone through an area. This service is available for residential pick up only. If you currently live in an apartment, check with your property manager to find out how trash disposal is handled.

Exclusions

The city will not pick up hazardous waste items, car batteries, oil-based paint, pesticides, stumps, rocks, concrete, old vehicles, building materials and tires.

Please note that hazardous waste items like kerosene can be disposed of during the Augusta County Landfill’s Household Hazardous Waste Day, usually scheduled in for the fall.

More information is available at www.ascawater.com/cleanups .

Note that crews will no longer be picking up electronics.

Tires

Tires can be taken to the Gypsy Hill Park Football Stadium parking lot for disposal between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Tires must be off the rim, and residents are limited to four per household. Only car and pickup tires will be accepted.

There will be no curbside pickup of tires; they must be delivered to the drop-off site at Gypsy Hill Park.

Questions?

Call Public Works at 540.332.3892.

