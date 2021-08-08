Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Aug. 9-13

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 18, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 0, westbound – Right shoulder closures, mobile work zone. Brush work., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., August 10-12.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Traffic using new Karnes Creek bridge between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road). Be alert for flagger traffic control as needed during final stages of project. Estimated completion September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and asphalt/pothole patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulders closed between Route 612 (Ashwood Drive) and Route 658 (Park Lane) for utility work, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 – 42, westbound, Right shoulder closures, brush work. August 9-12, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through August 31.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 181 – 180, southbound, Right and left shoulder closures, guardrail work. August 12, 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 189 – 188, southbound, Right and left shoulder closures, guardrail work. August 11, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 – 189, northbound, Right shoulder closures, guardrail work. August 12, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 201 – 200, southbound, Right shoulder closures, guardrail work. August 12, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving of bridge approaches at Route 60 (Midland Trail) interchange, Monday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 11 (North Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 712 (Decatur Road) and Two Sons Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 714 (Mackeys Lane) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for tree removal operations, August 9-13, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (Brattons Run Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 633 (Rockbridge Alum Springs Road) and Route 646 (Big Hill Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 – Paving work, from 4.49 miles west of Route 84 (Mill Gap Rd) to 9.49 miles west of Route 84. Single lane closures. August 11-13, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 86 to 89, westbound – Bridge maintenance with overnight right lane closure on I-64 bridge over I-81. August 8-9, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* – Exit 96, westbound – Ramp area, brush work. Right shoulder closure. August 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 13.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 236, northbound and southbound – Bridge maintenance. Right lane closure on bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad, August 9-10, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road). Estimated completion August 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 19.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 750 (Keezletown Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) for railroad crossing repairs, 6 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Monday (August 6-9). Follow posted detour.

.Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

*NEW* Route 634 (China Clay Road) – From Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) to Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), poll installation, left shoulder closure. August 9-18, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20. Occasional ramp closures with detour as needed.

*NEW* Mile marker 251 to 252, northbound and southbound – Bridge maintenance. Mobile alternating lane closures. August 11-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 255, northbound – Rumble strip installation. Alternating lane closures. August 9-11, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 842 (Slate Road) and 0.2-mile east of Blazer Drive for turn-lane construction, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* – Route 211 (East Main Street) – Paving from Wallace Avenue to Jordan Street. Right lane closure. August 9-20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28

*NEW* – Various roads – Mobile lane closures and slow-moving equipment due to mowing operations, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 27..

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* – Mile marker 270 to 275, northbound and southbound – Sign work, various locations. Right shoulder closed. August 9-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 20.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 27.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 651 (Mt. Olive Road) from Interstate 81 ramp to Route 623 (Back Road) – Paving work. Mobile alternating lane closures. August 3-17, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 651 (Mt. Olive Road) from Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) to Interstate 81 ramp – Paving work. Mobile alternating lane closures. August 3-17, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 318, northbound – Mobile work zone. Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, August 9-13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 304 to 302, northbound – Sign work, right shoulder closure. May 18 to November 10. Day and nighttime work.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 307, northbound – Sign work, right shoulder closure. August 9-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 307, northbound and southbound – Sign work, right shoulder closure. August 9-13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 309 to 308, southbound – Sign work, right shoulder closure. August 9-13, 8:00 a.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 318, northbound and southbound – Shoulder work, right lane and right shoulder closure. August 9-12, 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Paving in area of Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road, mobile alternating lane closures. August 3-17, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 11.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Tree work, from in Fairview/Fletcher Road area to Route 610 (Parisheville Road). Left shoulder closures. August 9-13, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia state line, August 5-12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and West Virginia state line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 11.

Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and West Virginia state line, August 2-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for preliminary work related to replacement of Opequon Creek bridge between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive), August 2-20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Route 697 (Morgan Road) – Road closed just east of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 13.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Main Street/Harry Byrd Highway), from Route 729 to Audley Lane – Paving work. Mobile alternating lane closures. August 3-17, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 7, Frederick/Clarke County line to Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) and Mount Weather Road, – Line painting with mobile alternating lane closures. August 10-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, August 5-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway), from Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) to Route 638 (Howellsville Road). Bridge maintenance, Bridge over Shenandoah River. Alternating lane closures. August 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), August 8-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), from Route 670 (Double Tollgate Road) to Virginia state line – Paving work. Mobile alternating lane closures. August 9-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 669 (Highland Corners Road), August 5-12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 7, eastbound – Bridge over railroad and Shenandoah River, Bridge maintenance with alternating lane closures. August 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

*NEW* Route 522, from Route 55 to old north corporate limits, Town of Front Royal. Bridge over railroad and Shenandoah River. Bridge maintenance with alternating lane closures. August 12-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522, north corporate limits, Town of Front Royal to Warren and Clarke County line. Line painting with alternating lane closures. August 12 – 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road closed between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.