Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for May 31-June 4

Updated list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 159 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia. Estimated completion June 4.

Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Be alert for higher traffic volumes due to bridge work in West Virginia. Route 311 serving as part of detour between I-64 exit 183 in West Virginia and exit 10 (Callaghan) in Virginia. Estimated completion June 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures between intersections with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Highway) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work on Sunday, June 6, between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 30.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 187, northbound – Overnight lane closures for pavement repairs, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 194, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for overhead utility work on Sunday, June 6, between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

Mile marker 192 to 190, southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge-deck maintenance at Route 631 crossing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 11. Occasional closures of ramp from I-64 with detour in place.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 215 to 214, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil and rock testing, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 221, southbound – Be alert for work vehicles along shoulders due to survey work, June 2-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 17.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Routed 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound traffic detours onto I-64 at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) due to rockslide on east side of Afton Mountain. No estimated reopening date.

*NEW* Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations in the area of Route 608 (Long Meadow Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 856 (Stull Run Lane) and Route 830 (Stonewall Lane), Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between 0.3-mile north of Route 612 (New Hope and Crimora Road) and Route 861 (Teter Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion August 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 616 (Fort Defiance Road) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work just west of intersection with Route 11 (Lee Highway), Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 644 (Frontier Drive), Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Tuesday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for sign inspections, Tuesday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 252 to 254, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 259 (Timber Way) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work between Route 42 (North Main Street) and Route 1438 (Trombo Court), 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 637 (Bryant Hollow Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

*NEW* Route 644 (Resort Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between eastern and western intersections with Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 18.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

Route 1203 (Westview Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 732 (Bowman Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

Route 1205 (Summit Street, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing operations between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 1208 (Mill Street), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 18.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Shoulder closures for traffic signal work just west of intersection with Route 340 (Fourth Street), Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 p.m.\

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Main Street, Woodstock) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Court Street, Thursday and Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (East King Street, Strasburg) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersections with Route 11 (Massanutten Street, Holliday Street), Thursday and Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Congress Street, New Market) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 211 (Lee Highway), Thursday and Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) and Route 776 (Siberts Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 3.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp extension at DMV truck weigh station. Facility is closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for traffic signal work between I-81 interchange and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 628 bridge and Route 50 interchange for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Right lane closures for roadside weed control between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia state line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 636 (White Oak Road), 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 607 (Heishman Lane), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 3.

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal work in area of I-81 interchange, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 664 (Stephenson Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) and Route 666 (Gun Club Road) for utility work, Wednesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and dead end, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 4.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for maintenance of railroad bridges between Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) and Route 665 (Trenary Lane), June 1-11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 4.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal work at intersection with Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 737 (Thunderbird Road), Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

