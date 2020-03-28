Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of March 30-April 3

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Left and right shoulder closures for litter pickup. Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 14, eastbound – On- and off-ramps closed for utility work, March 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow posted detours.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 154 (South Durant Road, Covington) – Slow rolls and temporary lane closures from South Craig Avenue to Totten Drive for utility work, March 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Hayes Gap Road) – Road closed for pipe replacement between Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) and Route 657 (Pitzer Ridge Road), Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 640 (Falls Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Alternating lane closures between Flat Rock Lane and Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 39 Alternate (Main Street, Goshen) and North Fork Lane for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 681 (Greenhouse Road) for paving operations. Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 684 (Blue Ridge Road, Glasgow) – Alternating lane closures between Route 130 (Rockbridge Road) and Watts Glen Lane for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 842 (Edgewood Drive) – Alternating lane closures from Route 251 (Thornhill Road) to dead end for utility work. Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, brush cutting, and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 215 to 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal. Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure along ramp to I-64 for soil work, 7 p.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound – Be aware of crews beyond the interstate shoulders performing survey work. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and the Rockingham County line for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 622 (Calf Mountain Road) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 612 (Galena Road/Pleasant View Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 637 (Jericho Road) – Alternating lane closures at Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) intersection for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road) – Alternating lane closures from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to dead end for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road/Edison Creek Road) – Alternating lane closures between at the Route 876 (Cattleman Road) and Route 703 (Hewitt Road) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound – Overnight closures of the right lane, exit 247B off-ramp to Route 33 (East Market Street), and Route 33 on-ramp to I-81 for bridge repairs to the Route 33 overpass. Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for construction of concrete bridge pier, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement work at exit 257. Estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control in area of I-81 interchange at Mauzy for excavation work related to bridge replacement. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and the Augusta county line for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) for sign installations. Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating lane closures eastbound for soil testing between South Carlton Street and the I-81 interchange. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42/Route 42 Business (John Wayland Highway/Main Street, Dayton) – Northbound right lane closure between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 910 (Garbers Church Road) for widening operations, from 7 a.m. Monday to 12 noon Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 1420 (Industrial Drive) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (Turleytown Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 776 (Frank Lane Road) and Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) – Shoulder closures in the area of the Route 649 (Island Fork Road) intersection for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 752 (Snapps Creek Road) – Shoulder closures between in the area of the Route 777 (Well Hollow Road) intersection for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 3.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for shoulder widening operations, weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 31.

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Luray town limits and Warren County line, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil testing. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 295, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil testing. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Crooked Run Road) and Route 711 (Pepper Road) for utility work. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Gap Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) and Route 628 (Middle Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated project completion May 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil testing. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 752 (Knob Road) for bridge maintenance in various locations. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 3.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) for pavement marking operations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 17.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between the Frederick county line and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for vegetation management. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for shoulder repairs near Route 340 interchange. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 723 (Millwood Road) for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between the Frederick county line and Fauquier county line for vegetation management. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between the Route 669 (Highland Corners Road) and the West Virginia state line for vegetation management. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder work. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures between the Clarke county line and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for vegetation management. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31.

*NEW* Route 659 (Hardesty Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern just east of Route 603 (Howellsville Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 24. Vehicles limited to 9 feet in width.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org to obtain traffic alerts and traveler information.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, transportation questions, or information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

