Charlottesville: Staff shortage causing building permit, inspection delays

Published Saturday, May. 28, 2022, 8:21 am

CharlottesvilleA staff shortage in the Charlottesville Department of Neighborhood Development Services is causing major delays in the issuance of building permits and inspections.

The city reports that building and trade Inspections will not be available May 31-June 13.  Information about submitting third party inspections can be found on the department website at www.charlottesville.gov/nds .

Questions or concerns may be directed to Neighborhood Development Services at (434) 970-3182.

 


