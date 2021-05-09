Squirrels win fifth straight: Tristan Beck gets first W

Tristan Beck’s first win of the season and a three-run fourth inning led the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

Richmond (5-1) extended their winning streak to five games and won the series finale against Hartford (1-5).

Beck (1-1) collected his first Double-A win with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing two hits, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

With the score tied, 1-1 in the fourth, Frankie Tostado lifted a ball to right-center field for a two-RBI triple. Tostado scored on the play when a throwing error from Hartford went into the Yard Goats’ dugout and advanced Tostado from third to home, boosting Richmond’s lead to 4-1.

Hartford scored in the top of the first inning off an RBI-double from Sean Bouchard to jump ahead 1-0.

After the Yard Goats scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, David Villar hit his second home run of the series off Hartford starter Ryan Rolison (1-1) in the bottom of the inning, tying the ball game, 1-1.

Hartford took a lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI double from Coco Montes.

For the third time in the series, the Flying Squirrels’ relief pitchers all had scoreless outings. Raffi Vizcaíno, Trenton Toplikar and Norwith Gudino combined for 4.0 innings, allowed two hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels hit the road to open the first of a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels’ next homestand is May 16-23 against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

