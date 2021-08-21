Squirrels storm back with three runs in ninth for come-from-behind win

A walk-off hit by Diego Rincones capped a three-run bottom of the ninth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves, 7-6, on Friday night at The Diamond.

The game included six lead changes, and the Flying Squirrels (47-47) rallied in the ninth with only one hit, placing baserunners with three walks and two batters hit by the SeaWolves (50-44).

Gerson Moreno (Loss, 5-3) allowed two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth to load the bases. He then hit Vince Fernandez with a pitch to bring in a run and issued a bases-loaded walk to Angulo tied the game, 2-2.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Rincones zipped a walk-off single into center field that brought home Luis Alexander Basabe for the 7-6 victory.

Erie opened the scoring in the second with a solo homer by Josh Lester to right-center.

In the second, Simon Whiteman lined an RBI single that brought home Fernandez and tied the game, 1-1.

Lester gave the SeaWolves a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning with his second solo home run of the night out to left-center. It was his 21st homer this season with Erie.

With the bases loaded for Richmond in the bottom of the fifth, Frankie Tostado delivered an RBI groundout that scored Rincones from third and evened the score, 2-2.

The SeaWolves responded with their third home run of the night, a solo shot off the bat of Chris Proctor, and took a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

In his first plate appearance of the night, Andres Angulo crushed a solo home run off Brad Bass to tie the score, 3-3, in the home half of the sixth.

David Villar led off the seventh with a double and Luis Alexander Basabe punched an RBI single that gave the Flying Squirrels their first lead of the night, 4-3.

Erie crossed three runs in the eighth inning and took a 6-4 lead. With Ronnie Williams (Win, 5-4) pitching, Eric De La Rosa was hit by a pitch and Proctor singled to put two runners on base with one out. Danny Woodrow skewed a ball in front of Williams, but a throwing error scored two runs and put Woodrow at third. Dane Myers followed with an RBI single to give Erie a two-run lead.

Matt Frisbee pitched 7.0 innings, allowing three runs and four hits with six strikeouts. Three out of the four hits Frisbee allowed were solo home runs.

In his Double-A debut, Erie’s Reese Olson allowed one run off four hits and four walks over 4.0 innings of work.

The Flying Squirrels take on the SeaWolves on Saturday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar (2-6, 5.23) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Jesus Rodriguez (2-2, 4.38).

