Squirrels no-hit Senators, set franchise win streak record

Matt Frisbee, Joey Marciano, Matt Seelinger and Patrick Ruotolo combined to throw the first nine-inning no-hitter in team history as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Harrisburg Senators, 2-0, at FNB Field on Thursday, as the team set a new franchise record with their eighth straight win.

The Flying Squirrels (8-1) pitching staff allowed two base runners in the game. The Senators (1-8) did not have their first base runner until the seventh inning.

Frisbee (2-0), making his second Double-A start, did not allow a base runner over six perfect innings with six strikeouts.

Marciano took over in the seventh and walked the first batter he faced before settling in to strike out three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings. Seelinger struck out the lone batter he faced to finish the eighth inning.

In the ninth, Ruotolo recorded two groundouts before hitting Jackson Cluff with a pitch. The next batter, Osvaldo Duarte, hit a ground ball back to Ruoloto, who threw on to first for the final out and his third save of 2021.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo home run by Vince Fernandez, his first of the year. They added a second run in the sixth when Frisbee scored from third on a pick-off attempt error by Harrisburg starting pitcher Sterling Sharp (0-2).

Frisbee has not allowed a run in 20.2 consecutive innings of work dating back to Aug. 25, 2019. He has combined for 11 scoreless inning at Double-A with Richmond in his two starts, allowing just two hits.

The no-hitter was the first for the Flying Squirrels since Jack Snodgrass and Daryl Maday tossed a seven-inning no-hitter at The Diamond against the New Britain Rock Cats on April 5, 2013.

The eight-game win streak surpassed the previous team record of seven, initially set from April 27-May 3, 2010 and matched from June 20-26, 2014.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators play the fourth of the six-game series on Friday night. Right-hander Gerson Garabito (0-0, 0.00) will start for Richmond, opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Luis Reyes (0-1, 1.93). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at FNB Field.

