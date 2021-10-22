Spooky things to do to mark Halloween in the area on the schedule

Published Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 9:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Several items of pre-Halloween fun are among the things to do in the area in the coming couple of weeks.

Support Camp Light while making your way through a six-acre corn maze at Skeeter’s Maze Adventure. On Saturday, from 12-3 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m., join Skeeter and his friends for a Candyland themed scavenger hunt with prizes and get your pumpkins for carving. Tickets are available now.

If you’re brave enough, head to Madame Redrum’s Nine Gates of Doom located in an authentic 18th century grist mill on Rockfish Road, for a truly scary haunted house experience. Madame Redrum’s is open Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 7-10 p.m. so be sure and get your tickets ahead of time.

Other events this weekend to help you get in the Halloween mood:

–Pumpkin Carving by the World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver, Steve Clarke. Saturday 23 starting at 12 noon at Stable Craft Brewing.

–Pumpkin Carving Contest for the entire family at Plaza Antigua Saturday at 3 p.m.

–Hellawine Release Party at Lightwell Survey. Be sure to dress up (and bring your costumed pups, too!) to taste the release of Lightwell Survey’s 2019 vintage wines. Tickets are on sale now.