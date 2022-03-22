Spanberger to host virtual town hall focused on issues facing Virginia veterans

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall focused on issues facing Virginia veterans on Wednesday.

Spanberger will be joined by representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families.

Additionally, the Congresswoman will deliver an update on her ongoing priorities in the U.S. House on behalf of Virginia’s veterans. Earlier this month, a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House voted to pass Spanberger’s legislation to investigate the long-term, negative health impacts of jet fuel exposure on America’s servicemembers as part of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The Spanberger-led amendment is drawn from her bipartisan William Collins Jet Fuel Exposure Recognition Act, named in honor of William G. Collins, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Louisa County resident living with Parkinson’s.

The town hall will begin at 7:30 p.m. To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670.

To watch the conversation live, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

“All Virginians who have put on the uniform deserve to know that our country has their backs. While my team is committed to addressing the concerns of Seventh District veterans, I know our nation must do more to fully honor and recognize the selfless service and sacrifice of our bravest citizens,” said Spanberger. “Wednesday night’s event will be an opportunity for me to hear directly from Virginia veterans and their loved ones about their personal experiences and any issues they are having related to VA benefits, backlogged claims, mental health concerns, and more so I can better understand and fight in Congress for the support they need. I am grateful to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services for joining us once again to share their expertise and help reach those who need to hear it.”

