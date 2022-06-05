Spanberger leads push to boost domestic prescription drug production

Pharmaceutical companies have regularly stopped producing key generic drugs. The reason: these medicines do not generate enough profit.

According to a recent report from 60 Minutes, U.S. hospitals are facing routine drug shortages, including “nearly 300 essential drugs” in short supply on most days.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is leading a bipartisan effort calling on Congress to strengthen domestic production of essential drugs amid ongoing prescription drug shortages.

In a letter sent to the leaders of the U.S. House Science, Space, and Technology Committee; U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Spanberger and four of her colleagues called for the Continuous Manufacturing Research Act to be included in the final version of the conferenced USICA-COMPETES legislation.

The Continuous Manufacturing Research Act would allow the National Science Foundation to award grants for research into advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing — including continuous manufacturing research. These investments would provide much-needed assistance to continuous manufacturing programs by supporting advanced manufacturing research, workforce development, and more.

Additionally, the bipartisan bill would authorize grant funding for students pursuing a degree in pharmaceutical engineering.

“Our reliance on outdated batch manufacturing techniques for essential generic medicines increases the costs of production, puts us at a disadvantage against international competitors, and makes quality failures at plants more likely,” said Spanberger (D-VA-07) and her colleagues. “Unfortunately, the low prices and thin margins manufacturers get for essential generical medicines have stymied private investment in expanding and developing modern production techniques like continuous manufacturing.”

They continued, “Investments in ensuring patients and providers have access to the drugs they need to stay healthy are commonsense and have strong bipartisan support. We urge you include the key provisions of the Continuous Manufacturing Research Act in the final conferenced agreement, consistent with what already passed the U.S. House.”

David B. McKinley (R-WV-01), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH-16), Peter Meijer (R-MI-03), and Deborah K. Ross (D-NC-02) — all of whom are co-leads of the Continuous Manufacturing Research Act — joined Spanberger’s letter.

