Spanberger launches survey on child tax credit

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) launched a survey to better understand the personal impact of new monthly Child Tax Credit payments on Central Virginia families and children.

On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began sending out enhanced, monthly Child Tax Credit payments, which Spanberger voted to pass as part of the American Rescue Plan. This expansion means that thousands of Virginia families are receiving monthly payments of up to $250 per child ages 6 to 17 and $300 per child under age 6 through the remainder of 2021.

Central Virginians can click here to complete Spanberger’s brief Child Tax Credit survey.

“This expanded Child Tax Credit is expected to benefit nearly 150,000 children across Central Virginia — or more than 80 percent of our region’s children — while also lifting thousands out of poverty. While this data provides a broad sense as to the extent of this relief, I am looking for a clearer picture of the real, tangible benefits of this historic tax credit on families across Virginia’s Seventh District,” said Spanberger. “This relief was signed into law to help families address the challenges they are facing as they get their lives back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to be sure that this goal is being met and families are benefiting, and I hope many Seventh District parents will take a moment to share their experiences directly with me.”

Families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent (or head of household). Families who make more than these amounts will receive a prorated, reduced amount of the credit.