Spanberger hosts tele-town hall to discuss issues facing Central Virginia veterans

Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall focused on issues facing Central Virginia veterans on Wednesday.

To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Central Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Spanberger (D-VA-07) will be joined by representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions directly from Seventh District veterans, their caregivers, and their families.

“Central Virginia’s veteran community represents the best of our nation, and we must do everything we can to be responsive to their concerns. This interactive event will be an opportunity for our region’s veterans and their loved ones to ask timely questions related to VA benefits, backlogged claims, mental health concerns, and any other challenges they might face on a daily basis,” said Spanberger.

“I am grateful to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services for joining our telephone town hall and sharing their expertise. On Wednesday, I hope many of those who have served — or continue to serve — will contribute to our conversation, find our discussion helpful, and reach out to our office if they need any additional assistance.”

