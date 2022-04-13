Something Rotten! opens April 21 at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 4:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Wayne Theatre is staging a production of Something Rotten!, a musical comedy with a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare.

The show runs at the Wayne April 21-24 and April 28-May 1.

For more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...