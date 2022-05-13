Softball: Clemson defeats Virginia Tech, 4-1, to advance to ACC Championship

The Clemson Tigers are heading to the ACC Softball Championship game after defeating top-seeded Virginia Tech, 4-1, Friday afternoon at Vartabedian Field.

The matchup between two teams ranked among the nation’s top 15 lived up to its billing. Clemson, ranked No. 15 in the latest polls, earned its highest ranked win in the program’s history against No. 2 Virginia Tech.

Alia Logoleo had a strong day at the plate for the Tigers (39-14), as she hit a solo home run in the second inning to give Clemson a 1-0 lead and homered again in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 4-1. It was her second multi-homer game of the year and pushed her season home run total to 14.

Clemson tacked on a second run in the fourth after a Virginia Tech (41-7) error allowed McKenzie Clark to score from first on an infield single from Marissa Giumbarda. Sam Russ tripled to start the fifth and scored on Arielle Oda’s sacrifice fly to right field to push the lead to 3-0.

Valerie Cagle was stellar in the circle for the Tigers, as she had a no-hitter through four innings. She yielded just four hits in a complete-game effort with two strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Cagle improves to 15-7 on the year.

The Virginia Tech hitters found some success against Cagle in the sixth inning, as Mackenzie Lawter led off with a single and advanced to third base on a single from Cameron Fagan. An RBI fielder’s choice by Emma Ritter scored Lawter to end the shutout, but Cagle struck out the next batter to end the rally.

ACC Freshman of the Year Emma Lemley went the distance in the circle for the Hokies, surrendering three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts to move to 15-6 on the year.

Clemson has now advanced to the championship game in both seasons they have competed in the ACC Championship since their program began. The Tigers will face the winner of the Duke-Florida State matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

