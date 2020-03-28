Smithfield Foods supports communities during COVID-19

Smithfield Foods announced more than $3 million in cash and in-kind donations, including 4 million servings of protein, to support communities across America during the country’s response to COVID-19.

As part of the donations, Smithfield and its family of brands have launched the “Good Food Challenge” to aid Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks.

Smithfield’s “Good Food Challenge” welcomes the public to join the company and its brands in support of Feeding America and its nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people.

With a goal of $1 million in additional donations, this campaign will provide up to 10 million meals to aid the efforts of food banks across the country during this time of increased need. Amid school and business closures and the sharply rising unemployment rate, food banks are essential to feeding the millions of people that rely on food assistance programs every day.

“During these challenging times for our country and fellow Americans, Smithfield is taking a multipronged approach to respond to COVID-19. In addition to supporting our more than 40,000 U.S. employees on our farms and in our facilities, thousands of family farmers and other partners in our supply chain, we also have a responsibility to help our communities as we weather this health and economic storm together. No American should go without food, not ever, and certainly not now,” said Keira Lombardo, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Compliance for Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield will continue to work closely with Feeding America and the nationwide network of food banks to identify and address needs in the weeks and months ahead.

Through the company’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, Smithfield has provided more than 150 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 states across the country since 2008.

