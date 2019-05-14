Sloppy Squirrels hang on, defeat SeaWolves in opener, 6-5

The Richmond Flying Squirrels hung on despite a franchise-record seven errors to beat the Erie SeaWolves, 6-5, thanks to three home runs on Monday night at UPMC Park.

It was the fifth time this season that Richmond (12-21) has hit three or more home runs in a single game.

Designated hitter Will Maddox struck on the very first pitch of the game from Erie (17-16) right-hander Alex Faedo (Loss, 2-2). Maddox, who played for the SeaWolves earlier this season, led off the game with a home run to right-center field to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves tied the game in the bottom of the first against right-hander Brandon Lawson (Win, 1-0) on an RBI single from Kody Eaves.

The Flying Squirrels pulled back ahead with a run on an RBI single from Jin-De Jhang in the second and added another run on a solo homer from Gio Brusa in the fourth. The home run was Brusa’s first hit at the Double-A level.

Richmond’s third homer of the game came in the fifth inning. After Maddox singled and Jalen Miller walked, Shaw crushed a 3-1 pitch over the right-center field fence to put Richmond in front 6-1. Faedo bounced back to strike out the next three batters, finishing with 10 strikeouts after his five innings.

Erie battled back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Following back-to-back singles, Brandon Van Horn committed a throwing error that allowed a run to cross. Then, after an RBI groundout by Jake Rodgers, another throwing error from Van Horn led to the final run of the inning for the SeaWolves.

Richmond committed a franchise-record seven errors—including three by Van Horn—topping the previous record of six errors on April 26, 2017 in a 13-2 loss to Bowie.

Lawson went five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits to pick up his first win as a member of the San Francisco Giants organization.

Erie added a run in the seventh on fielder’s choice to pull within one. The SeaWolves had chances to tie the game, but right-hander Tyler Cyr struck out Derek Hill to strand two on base in the sixth, and right-hander Raffi Vizcaino stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by striking out Rogers.

Right-hander Melvin Adon (Save, 3) pitched the ninth, stranding the potential tying run on second base with a groundout to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, when left-hander Caleb Baragar (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Erie right-hander Anthony Castro (1-1, 4.42 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:35.

