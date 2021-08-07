Sixty-three graduate from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management
Sixty-three Virginia bankers graduated this week from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville.
The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association.
Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the sixty-three bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will both enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students – even after a fully virtual program in 2020 – will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”
Joseph F. Collum, Chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and Executive Vice President, Director of Branch and Business Banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each August when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”
2021 Class President Eric Floyd, Vice President, Branch Manager at C&F Bank, said of his experience, “Through this experience, I have learned so much about the banking industry and other banks – their brands and their people. The focus for the past three years has been how we collaborate to make us all better in how we view our business and how we take care of our organizations and customers. I thank each of my teammates for helping me learn that lesson.”
Through the use of highly qualified instructors and a challenging curriculum, the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions, eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank. Graduates broaden their knowledge in all respects of banking, economics, and related subjects.
2021 Graduates
|Crystal Alderman
Tonda Arthur
Michael Baker
Robert Bates
Christopher M. Beale
Thomas Brockman
Christie Byrnes
Deborah Cagle
Jason Christopher Capps
Lindsay Cheatham
Michael L. Clark
Orlin Randolph Clarke, III
Heather D. Clatterbuck
Tiffany Collier
Jackie Cooper
Chelsea G. Copan
Lori A. Counts
Sherri Lynn Crowder
Philip Deel
Todd DeKraft
Jessie C. Denny
Pam Ellyson
Eric D. Floyd
Stetson Dakota Franklin
Mike A. Gullis
Matt Guth
Sherrie Lynn Hogge
Chris Holthaus
Nancy Hong
James Andrew Hudson
Ethan Langston Jackson
Matt Keithley
Reid F. Killen
Jake Michael Lausier
Jewel Mae Cash-Litten
Marcus Andrew Lomans
Daniel E. Marks
Anna Massey
Brent Mullins
Amit Nagpal
Huma M. Onorato
Chad Everett Overby
Chandler D. Owdom
Thomas Palermo
Terry Parker II
Lisa Pledge
John Puckett
Felicia Anderson Rasnake
Kristina Reardon
Thais Salomao Ribeiro
Jorge C. Rivasplata Becerra
Kathryn Ryan
Amber Saloka
Brandy W. Slater
Kara H. Smith
Holly Thorne
Richard Alexander Vari
Bayard Waterbury
Meredith B. Webster
Amy Wilson
Christopher L. Wilson
Laura Wright
Ryan O. Zielske
|MVB Bank
First Bank, Virginia
TowneBank
Benchmark Community Bank
Southern Bank and Trust Company
Carter Bank & Trust
First Bank, Virginia
Farmers Bank
HomeTrust Bank
Village Bank
Essex Bank
C&F Bank
United Bank
Powell Valley National Bank
Chesapeake Bank
TowneBank
New Peoples Bank Inc.
Touchstone Bank
National Bank
Essex Bank
TowneBank
Farmers Bank
C&F Bank
American National Bank & Trust Company
United Bank
C&F Bank
Chesapeake Bank
Bank of Clarke County
Burke & Herbert Bank
Carter Bank & Trust
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Chesapeake Bank
TowneBank
MainStreet Bank
United Bank
The Bank of Marion
Freedom Bank of Virginia
Sandy Spring Bank
Powell Valley National Bank
Burke & Herbert Bank
Founders Bank
American National Bank & Trust Company
Virginia Bankers Association
Capital Bank, NA
TowneBank
Bank of Botetourt
State Corporation Commission
New Peoples Bank Inc.
Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.
Chain Bridge Bank, NA
MainStreet Bank
Bank of Charles Town
Chesapeake Bank
South State Bank
Farmers Bank
Farmers & Merchants Bank
MainStreet Bank
Atlantic Union Bank
Touchstone Bank
Chesapeake Bank
Primis Bank
Old Point National Bank
Sandy Spring Bank