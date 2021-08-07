Sixty-three graduate from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management

Sixty-three Virginia bankers graduated this week from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville.

The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association.

Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President and CEO commented about this year’s graduating class, “We are proud of the sixty-three bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will both enhance their current performance, as well as qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions. The connections they have made with other students – even after a fully virtual program in 2020 – will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”

Joseph F. Collum, Chairman of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management Board of Trustees and Executive Vice President, Director of Branch and Business Banking at Burke & Herbert Bank said, “The work the Board of Trustees performs is especially rewarding each August when graduation takes place. I speak for the Board of Trustees when I say that it is an honor to partner with the VBA staff and the officers of each class during the year as we work to ensure an exceptional educational experience for our student bankers. It will be exciting to see the career progress and path of each of our graduating bank students in the future.”

2021 Class President Eric Floyd, Vice President, Branch Manager at C&F Bank, said of his experience, “Through this experience, I have learned so much about the banking industry and other banks – their brands and their people. The focus for the past three years has been how we collaborate to make us all better in how we view our business and how we take care of our organizations and customers. I thank each of my teammates for helping me learn that lesson.”

Through the use of highly qualified instructors and a challenging curriculum, the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions, eight home study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank. Graduates broaden their knowledge in all respects of banking, economics, and related subjects.

2021 Graduates

Crystal Alderman

Tonda Arthur

Michael Baker

Robert Bates

Christopher M. Beale

Thomas Brockman

Christie Byrnes

Deborah Cagle

Jason Christopher Capps

Lindsay Cheatham

Michael L. Clark

Orlin Randolph Clarke, III

Heather D. Clatterbuck

Tiffany Collier

Jackie Cooper

Chelsea G. Copan

Lori A. Counts

Sherri Lynn Crowder

Philip Deel

Todd DeKraft

Jessie C. Denny

Pam Ellyson

Eric D. Floyd

Stetson Dakota Franklin

Mike A. Gullis

Matt Guth

Sherrie Lynn Hogge

Chris Holthaus

Nancy Hong

James Andrew Hudson

Ethan Langston Jackson

Matt Keithley

Reid F. Killen

Jake Michael Lausier

Jewel Mae Cash-Litten

Marcus Andrew Lomans

Daniel E. Marks

Anna Massey

Brent Mullins

Amit Nagpal

Huma M. Onorato

Chad Everett Overby

Chandler D. Owdom

Thomas Palermo

Terry Parker II

Lisa Pledge

John Puckett

Felicia Anderson Rasnake

Kristina Reardon

Thais Salomao Ribeiro

Jorge C. Rivasplata Becerra

Kathryn Ryan

Amber Saloka

Brandy W. Slater

Kara H. Smith

Holly Thorne

Richard Alexander Vari

Bayard Waterbury

Meredith B. Webster

Amy Wilson

Christopher L. Wilson

Laura Wright

Ryan O. Zielske MVB Bank

First Bank, Virginia

TowneBank

Benchmark Community Bank

Southern Bank and Trust Company

Carter Bank & Trust

First Bank, Virginia

Farmers Bank

HomeTrust Bank

Village Bank

Essex Bank

C&F Bank

United Bank

Powell Valley National Bank

Chesapeake Bank

TowneBank

New Peoples Bank Inc.

Touchstone Bank

National Bank

Essex Bank

TowneBank

Farmers Bank

C&F Bank

American National Bank & Trust Company

United Bank

C&F Bank

Chesapeake Bank

Bank of Clarke County

Burke & Herbert Bank

Carter Bank & Trust

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Chesapeake Bank

TowneBank

MainStreet Bank

United Bank

The Bank of Marion

Freedom Bank of Virginia

Sandy Spring Bank

Powell Valley National Bank

Burke & Herbert Bank

Founders Bank

American National Bank & Trust Company

Virginia Bankers Association

Capital Bank, NA

TowneBank

Bank of Botetourt

State Corporation Commission

New Peoples Bank Inc.

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Chain Bridge Bank, NA

MainStreet Bank

Bank of Charles Town

Chesapeake Bank

South State Bank

Farmers Bank

Farmers & Merchants Bank

MainStreet Bank

Atlantic Union Bank

Touchstone Bank

Chesapeake Bank

Primis Bank

Old Point National Bank

Sandy Spring Bank