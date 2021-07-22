Shenandoah Valley Return to Earn program open to businesses

The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is currently taking applications for the Shenandoah Valley Return to Earn Program.

Eligible small businesses can apply to be reimbursed a portion of incentives (up to $500) paid directly to new hires in support of their transition back into the workforce.

The Return to Earn Program serves businesses with fewer than 100 employees, and is intended to help small companies offset the burden of employer-paid hiring bonuses.

Companies must be hiring for positions that pay at least $15 per hour and that qualify as W-2 employment, either full- or part-time to apply for reimbursement. Employers must initially cover the full amount of the hiring bonus and provide the funds directly to new hires prior to requesting reimbursement.

Payment to the employee can be either one lump sum or in installments to cover the ongoing costs of such things as childcare, transportation, or other barriers to re-employment.

Verification of how funds are used by the new hire is not required. Employer must include proof of date hired and hiring bonus paid to the employee with the request for reimbursement. Payments must be made between June 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Additionally, the program allows qualifying companies to apply for up to 25 new hires per employer. Qualifying childcare businesses that may be facing particularly challenging workforce shortages may qualify for up to $500 per new hire without a required employer funds match.

More information on eligibility and an application form is available at vcwvalley.com/return_to_earn_grant/.

Questions can be directed to Joan Hollen by email at jhollen@vcwvalley.com or phone 540-442-7134 ext. 100.