Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative awards 11 college scholarships

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has announced 11 high school recipients of scholarships valued at $1,000 each.

The recipients, by name and school, are:

Alicia Bare, Mountain View

Alex Bogner, Luray

Erin Brendel, Highland County

Morgan Dellinger, Turner Ashby

Ava Grace Flory, Turner Ashby

Savannah Goodloe, Fort Defiance

Tyler McDonald, Sherando

Corrina Peachey, East Rockingham

Marshall Rao, Broadway

Christine Schueckler, Chelsea Academy

Claire Shirkey, Mountain View

Over the last 31 years, SVEC has contributed more than $150,000 to area youth throughout its service territory, offering scholarships to high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members. This year, SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee selected the 11 scholarship recipients from a pool of 46 highly qualified applicants. Operation Round Up is SVEC’s charitable giving program, consisting of nine members from around the co-op’s service territory, plus one SVEC employee.

In addition to SVEC’s scholarship program, the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives awarded $1,000 scholarships to four students in SVEC’s territory. Overall, the foundation awarded Worth Hudson scholarships to 57 students. They are named in honor of Hudson, the foundation’s first chairman.

Area recipients of Worth Hudson scholarships are:

Ava Grace Flory, Turner Ashby

Isabel Rathburn, Buffalo Gap

Emma Snider, James Wood

Aiden Turner, Page County

