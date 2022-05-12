Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative awards 11 college scholarships
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has announced 11 high school recipients of scholarships valued at $1,000 each.
The recipients, by name and school, are:
- Alicia Bare, Mountain View
- Alex Bogner, Luray
- Erin Brendel, Highland County
- Morgan Dellinger, Turner Ashby
- Ava Grace Flory, Turner Ashby
- Savannah Goodloe, Fort Defiance
- Tyler McDonald, Sherando
- Corrina Peachey, East Rockingham
- Marshall Rao, Broadway
- Christine Schueckler, Chelsea Academy
- Claire Shirkey, Mountain View
Over the last 31 years, SVEC has contributed more than $150,000 to area youth throughout its service territory, offering scholarships to high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members. This year, SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee selected the 11 scholarship recipients from a pool of 46 highly qualified applicants. Operation Round Up is SVEC’s charitable giving program, consisting of nine members from around the co-op’s service territory, plus one SVEC employee.
In addition to SVEC’s scholarship program, the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives awarded $1,000 scholarships to four students in SVEC’s territory. Overall, the foundation awarded Worth Hudson scholarships to 57 students. They are named in honor of Hudson, the foundation’s first chairman.
Area recipients of Worth Hudson scholarships are:
- Ava Grace Flory, Turner Ashby
- Isabel Rathburn, Buffalo Gap
- Emma Snider, James Wood
- Aiden Turner, Page County