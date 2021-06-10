Shenandoah University moves to the cloud with Ellucian to support sustainability, business continuity

Ellucian announced today that Shenandoah University will be migrating its Colleague ERP environment to cloud.

Part of the HESS Consortium and a longtime Ellucian customer, Shenandoah University joins the more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their cloud partner.

Shenandoah University’s move to cloud allows the institution to become more agile, nimble and secure while removing long-standing technology customizations from their ERP platform. Moving from an on-premise hardware and server maintenance model to Ellucian’s managed cloud environment will support the university’s long-term sustainability and business continuity goals while freeing up IT resources to focus on other institutional priorities.

“At Shenandoah, we are setting the stage to move forward with a new model of shared services,” SU Vice President for Administration and Finance Bob Keasler said. “The financial model of education is changing, and we are open for others to join us in this new world as a comprehensive private college system. Everything we do, we look to put students first. Now more than ever, the personalized private education experience is what students need.”

“Moving to the Ellucian cloud will accelerate Shenandoah University’s digital transformation and provide the flexibility needed as they deliver on their commitment to students, faculty and staff,” said Laura Ipsen, president and CEO, Ellucian. “As an end-to-end cloud partner, we will work with Shenandoah University to configure a seamless technology ecosystem resulting in increased institutional agility and an elegant user experience.”

The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium is a consortium of private colleges and universities focused on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services.

Ellucian serves more than 130 HESS institutions.

More online at www.hessconsortium.org.

