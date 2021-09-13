Shenandoah University makes Great Colleges to Work For list

Shenandoah University is one of 70 colleges in the country to be designated as a Great College to Work For and one of only 42 colleges to earn the prestigious Honor Roll status.

The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most recognized workplace recognition programs for colleges and universities in the country. Now in its 14th year, it recognizes the institutions that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.

This year’s program included 196 colleges that participated from across the country. Shenandoah is one of only three four-year colleges in Virginia to make the list, and one of only two four-year institutions in Virginia to make the honor roll.

“Shenandoah is not just a university, it’s a community where members are encouraged to think reflectively and critically, and commit themselves to becoming ethical and compassionate citizens,” said President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D. “Central to SU’s success are the amazing faculty and staff members who strive to inspire, teach and mentor our students, while keeping inclusion, safety, and opportunity at the forefront of all decisions. Each year, Shenandoah has grown in enrollment and reputation, including during the pandemic. SU could not rise without our faculty and staff, and so it’s crucial for us to provide them the type of environment in which they wish to work, thrive and re-invent themselves. Shenandoah has flourished because of the vision of our employees and trustees, and the support of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. I am grateful to our employees for ranking us as a Great College to Work For.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

The survey records the percentage of administrators, faculty, and staff who responded either “Strongly Agree” or “Agree” to statements in each of 10 categories. Percentages from 75 percent to 100 percent are considered “Very Good to Excellent” and percentages from 65 percent to 74 percent are considered “Good.”

Shenandoah scored high in all 10 categories:

Mission & Pride (87 percent)

Faculty & Staff Well-being (82 percent)

Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging (80 percent)

Confidence in Senior Leadership (77 percent)

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness (77 percent)

Professional Development (76 percent)

Job Satisfaction & Support (76 percent)

Collaboration (73 percent)

Communication (70 percent) and

Performance Management (63 percent).

Select schools, such as Shenandoah, are recognized with Honor Roll status for receiving positive results across all recognition categories.

Colleges with the Great Colleges to Work For distinction will be listed in a special insert of the Sept. 17 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.