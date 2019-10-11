Shenandoah National Park reopens Whiteoak Canyon Parking Area in Madison County
Shenandoah National Park will reopen the Whiteoak Canyon parking area on Route 600 in Madison County at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
The boundary access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails will also be reopened at that time. The new bridge is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic until it passes a safety inspection, but it is open to pedestrian use.
The emergency phone is unavailable while minor construction continues at the visitor contact station.
The bridge across Cedar Run was severely damaged during heavy rains in 2018. The new bridge was constructed as a collaborative effort between the Piedmont Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited and the landowner, Jimmy Graves of Graves Mountain Lodge.
The new bridge has the capability for fish to pass underneath which will improve the stream habitat and provide excellent visitor access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.