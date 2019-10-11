Shenandoah National Park reopens Whiteoak Canyon Parking Area in Madison County

Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, 6:19 am

Shenandoah National Park will reopen the Whiteoak Canyon parking area on Route 600 in Madison County at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

The boundary access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails will also be reopened at that time. The new bridge is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic until it passes a safety inspection, but it is open to pedestrian use.

The emergency phone is unavailable while minor construction continues at the visitor contact station.

The bridge across Cedar Run was severely damaged during heavy rains in 2018. The new bridge was constructed as a collaborative effort between the Piedmont Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited and the landowner, Jimmy Graves of Graves Mountain Lodge.

The new bridge has the capability for fish to pass underneath which will improve the stream habitat and provide excellent visitor access to the Whiteoak Canyon and Cedar Run trails.