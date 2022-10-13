Menu
shared solar programs approved by scc for dominion customers in virginia
News

Shared solar programs approved by SCC for Dominion customers in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
solar
(© mmphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Customers of Dominion Energy Virginia may now participate in shared solar initiatives, after the State Corporation Commission approved the program.

Under a shared solar program, a customer purchases a subscription for a certain amount of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by a solar facility.

During the 2020 session of the Virginia General Assembly, legislation was enacted directing the SCC to establish a multi-family shared program and a separate shared solar program.

The SCC approved the multi-family shared solar program for Dominion customers. Under this program, the solar facility is located on or adjacent to a multi-family dwelling (such as an apartment complex). Customers in that multi-family dwelling can subscribe to a portion of the kWh output of the solar facility located next to the dwelling. Customers receive a credit on their utility bill, based on Dominion’s full retail rate, for the kWh amount of the customer’s shared solar subscription.

The Commission also issued an order confirming its prior approval of a separate shared solar program. Under this program, the solar facility can be located anywhere in Dominion’s territory, and customers of Dominion can subscribe to a portion of the kWh output of this solar facility regardless of the customer’s location.

These customers also receive a credit on their utility bill, based on Dominion’s full retail rate, for the kWh amount of the customer’s shared solar subscription. In addition, because Dominion still delivers the solar facility’s kWh to these customers, the statute creating this shared solar program directs the Commission “to ensure [these] customers pay a fair share of the costs of providing electric services.”

Thus, customers in this program also pay for costs to deliver the solar facility’s kWh to the customer.

Finally, as also required by statute, low-income customers that participate in this shared solar program are exempted from paying these kWh delivery charges.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.



