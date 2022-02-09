School Board appoints Katrina Lassiter assistant principal at Waynesboro High School

Katrina Lassiter has been appointed as the assistant principal at Waynesboro High School.

Lassiter will transition to Waynesboro High School once a suitable replacement is available to fill her current role at Kate Collins Middle School, where she has worked as an assistant principal for the past four years.

Prior to joining the leadership team at Kate Collins, Lassiter held leadership roles in Charlottesville City Schools and Norfolk City Schools.

Lassiter, who earned her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Wesleyan and her master’s degree from Regent University, will lead at Waynesboro High School alongside Bryan Stamm, principal, Katie Ford, assistant principal, and Jeremiah Major, assistant principal/athletics director.

“Ms. Lassiter’s energy, engagement, and passion for building strong relationships is well documented in her time at Kate Collins Middle School. I am excited she has chosen to add her skill set to the Little Giant family,” Stramm said.

“Ms. Lassiter has made our entire community proud as one of the assistant principals at Kate Collins Middle,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, Waynesboro’s school superintendent. “I appreciate her desire to continue to grow as a leader and her willingness to join the team at Waynesboro High School. Ms. Lassiter understands the Waynesboro community and has developed meaningful relationships that improve outcomes for students, their families, and our staff.”