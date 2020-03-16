Utilities to suspend disconnections during COVID-19 emergency

The State Corporation Commission has directed regulated electric, natural gas and water companies in Virginia to suspend service disconnections until the coronavirus outbreak subsides.

The 60-day temporary moratorium on disconnects provides immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In taking this action, the Commission order takes judicial notice of the ongoing public health emergency related to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Commission recognizes the current situation continues to evolve and may take further action, if necessary.

Columbia Gas of Virginia and Dominion Virginia Energy had already announced that they were suspending service disconnections during the emergency.

Columbia Gas customers who have received a termination notice or are having trouble paying his/her bill should call 1-800-543-8911 to discuss payment arrangements and/or financial assistance programs.

Dominion Virginia Energy is also reconnecting customers who have had recent service disconnections.

