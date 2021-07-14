Save Hull’s: Campaign looks to secure future of historic Lexington drive-in theater

Hull’s Drive-In is halfway to a goal to securing the purchase of the land that the Lexington landmark sits on.

The non-profit that runs the drive-in is working through its Save Hull’s campaign to raise $350,000, and it was announced on Tuesday that the effort is actually past the halfway point.

The clock is ticking: Hull’s has until Sept. 1 to exercise the option to purchase the land off Route 11.

“We are optimistic about the purchase, as there are two local banks that have offered Hull’s bridge loans until we can complete the fundraising to meet our goal, but there is still more work to be done,” executive director Lauren Summers said.

There are many ways the community can donate to the Save Hull’s land fund campaign. There is a donation button at hullsdrivein.com. You can also add a donation when making a ticket or concessions purchase.

Last but not least, you may mail a check to

Hull’s Angels

P.O. Box 1

Lexington, VA 24450