Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA aiming to Empty the Shelters

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA will offer $25 adoption fees for cats, kittens, and select dogs from Dec. 6-11. Potential adopters may make an appointment to visit the animals online at RHSPCA.org.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to shelter pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $25 or less per cat, dog, puppy and kitten.

This event will be hosted in more than 40 states and 200 shelters, including the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.

The shelter encourages the public to submit applications ahead of time for pre-approval to quicken the adoption process. Adoption fees include any needed medical care, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.

The “Empty the Shelters” event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. Nearly 68,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event. Since its inception, BISSELL Pet Foundation has expanded its “Empty the Shelters” reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

“This will be our sixth Empty the Shelters event with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and we’re always happy to participate. To date, nearly 200 animals have found adoptive homes through these events at the RHSPCA. Every pet deserves to have a home. We hope to get lots of them home for the holidays,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the RHSPCA.

Please remember that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment and not just for the holidays. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.rhspca.org.

